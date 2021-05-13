O2 Concentrator Case: Navneet Kalra’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected

A Delhi court on Thursday, 13 May, dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra, who owns Khan Chacha and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, in connection with a case related to hoarding of oxygen concentrators. The court had yesterday reserved its order on the plea.

The court was hearing Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the police seizing oxygen concentrators from his restaurants.

The court had on Tuesday, 11 May, refused to give any interim relief from arrest to Kalra in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case.