New IT Rules Introduced After Multiple Complaints: Centre to SC

The Centre on Tuesday, 23 March, informed the Supreme Court that the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, were introduced after receiving several complaints from Members of Parliament, civil society and chief ministers regarding the content being streamed on Over The Top (OTT) platforms, reported PTI.

The Centre added that there was a need to bring in an institutional mechanism to check content on the platforms and ensure that they adhered to the Digital Media Ethics Code.

The Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting argued their case in their affidavit in response to a plea by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and co-petitioner Apurva Arhatia who asked for the setting up of a Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of online video content, an autonomous body to regulate audio visual content on OTT platforms, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, reported Bar and Bench.