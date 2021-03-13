Can Print, TV Media’s Digital Arms Be Excluded from IT Rules? 

A meeting between the Union I&B Minister and a legacy media body over the issue of digital news media’s regulation under the new IT Rules has raised a pertinent question.

Since print and television news media are already adhering to their sectoral regulatory guidelines, should the digital arm of traditional media publications be excluded from the IT Rules’ regulatory ambit?

According to a Ministry press release, members of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) unanimously demanded they should be excluded from the guidelines under the recently notified IT Rules, 2021.

They argued that television and print media have already been adhering to the regulatory guidelines of the Cable Television Network Act and the Press Council Act for a very long time.