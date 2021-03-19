‘Chilling Effect on Media’: The Quint Challenges New IT Rules

In order to protect the interests of the digital news portals, the court assured the petitioner organisation that it will be allowed to move an urgent application if there’s any coercive step taken against it under the challenged rules.

This is the third petition moved by a digital news portal challenging the inclusion of “digital news and current affairs content” under the new IT Rules. Earlier, the Kerala High Court provided interim protection to LiveLaw India from any coercive action under Part III of the rules. This decision came just days after the Delhi High Court had issued a notice in a similar plea moved by The Wire.

The Delhi High Court will be hearing The Quint’s petition along with that filed by The Wire on 16 April.