Why Aren't Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh Being Allowed to Vote in RS Elections?

At this time, it looks like neither Nawab Malik nor Anil Deshmukh – who are in custody in money laundering cases brought by the Enforcement Directorate – will be able to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, despite their votes potentially being crucial.

The Bombay High Court has asked Maharashtra minister Malik to amend his pleas under Article 227 of the Constitution and Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and instead file a bail application before it.