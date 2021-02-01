Caravan, Kisan Ekta Morcha Among Twitter Pages ‘Withheld in India’

Following a spate of FIRs against journalists and news portals over their coverage of farmers’ protests, several Twitter accounts, including those of The Caravan and Kisan Ekta Morcha (the official page for the farmers’ agitation), on Monday, 1 February, have been “withheld in India in response to a legal demand".
Their Facebook accounts are still active. Vinod Jose, editor-in-chief of The Caravan said they were not aware of any communication from Twitter and will be writing to the social media platform for further clarity.
The account of Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharati, India’s largest public broadcasting service, has also been also withheld.
Multiple accounts activists like Sushant Singh, Md Asif Khan and Hansraj Meena are also part of the list.
Baljit Singh, head of IT for the farmers’ agitation, says private accounts of some other activists connected with the protest have also been withheld.
Meanwhile, Twitter, on Monday said, “In our effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in particular country. Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we've a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so eg if we receive a court order under seal).”
According to Twitter's rules, an account can only be withheld based on a valid legal demand such as a court order. At this time, it is unclear which court in India has issued such an order.
Recently, a number of FIRs were filed against journalists and media houses, including Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today, Siddharth Vardarajan of The Wire and The Caravan, for allegedly misreporting the death of a farmer on Republic Day.
Delhi Police has been criticised for cracking down on freedom of press, especially after a freelance journalist, Mandeep Punia, was arrested from the Singhu Border on Saturday, 30 January.
(This is a developing story.)
Published: 01 Feb 2021,03:28 PM IST