Actor Sushant Singh's Message After His Twitter Account Withheld

Following a spate of FIRs against journalists and news portals over their coverage of farmers’ protests, several Twitter accounts, including those of The Caravan and the Kisan Ekta Morcha (the official page for the farmers’ agitation), on Monday, 1 February, have been “withheld in India in response to a legal demand".

Multiple accounts of activists like Sushant Singh, Md Asif Khan and Hansraj Meena are also part of the list.

Meanwhile, Twitter, on Monday said, “In our effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in particular country. Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we've a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal).”