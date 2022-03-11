Lakhimpur Kheri: SC To Hear Plea Challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail on 15 March

The CJI, however, stated Friday’s listing was an office mistake and “this will be heard on Tuesday".

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October 2021, after being run over by a convoy of cars. Bhushan is representing the family members of the farmers who lost their lives.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, whose car was part of the convoy, had subsequently been charged with murder and arrested on 10 October. However, he was granted bail by an order of the Allahabad High Court on 10 February.