Supreme Court Resumes Hearing Petitions Challenging Hijab Ban in Karnataka

The apex court is slated to continue hearing a batch of petitions challenging the ban on wearing the Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, at 2 pm on Monday, 5 September.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The Supreme Court continued hearing the batch of petitions challenging the ban on wearing the Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka on Monday, 5 September.
The matter is being heard by a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.
Earlier on 29 August, the top court had issued a notice on the same.
The bench had also taken a stern view of the petitioners’ request for adjournment of the matter, stating:
"We will not permit forum shopping. You wanted urgent listing and now you want hearing adjourned. We will not allow this.”
One of the counsels for the petitioners, however, told the court that “(other) counsels are coming from across India… some are in Karnataka."
In March this year, the Karnataka High Court upheld the state government's ban on Muslim students wearing hijabs in schools and colleges. The ban was packaged as a general rule on following uniforms without wearing religious garb.
The female students had protested the hijab ban, first imposed by individual institutions and then through a government order, and had said that it was a component of their essential religious practice.
They also said that their freedom to dress that way was constitutionally validated as freedom of conscience and that such bans on their religious attire were hostile discrimination.
The Karnataka High Court, however, decided that it was "of the considered opinion that wearing of the hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith..."
"The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that is constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to," the apex court had said.
Immediately after the ruling, a series of petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order, but the apex court had decided that it did not need to hear them on an urgent basis.
The matter was finally heard on 29 August, when the court issued a notice, expressed disapproval of the lawyers’ request for adjournment, and listed the matter for further hearing on Monday, 5 September.
Find more details on the background of the case and the issues that the apex court needs to examine here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)