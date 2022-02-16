Hostile Discrimination, Freedom of Conscience: New Arguments on Hijab Ban in HC

As the Karnataka High Court continued to hear the hijab row petitions, the judges were told that they don't have to hold that wearing the headscarves is an integral part of Islam to protect the right of Muslim girl students to wear them to class.

Senior advocate Yusuf Muchhala argued that Article 25(1) of the Constitution specifically recognises "freedom of conscience", which is distinct from the "right to profess, practise and propagate religion".

He noted that some people may not believe in any religion, or may believe in all of them – freedom of conscience protects these individual beliefs and choices in the same way as an established religious belief. It must also not be forgotten that choice of clothing is part of one's freedom of expression.