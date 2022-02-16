Hijab Row: In Karnataka, Several Students Skip School, Exams for the Second Day

Several students across Karnataka on Tuesday, February 15 chose to return home without attending school after they were denied permission to wear hijab inside the school premises by the authorities. Currently wearing hijab or any other similar religious attire, such as saffron shawl, is prohibited for students by an interim order of the Karnataka High Court.

Some class 10 students chose to skip their preparatory exams.

Schools were reopened on Monday, after the state government shut down schools and colleges across the state on 8 February when incidents of minor violence were reported across the state over the controversy.

The high court will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday. Colleges will reopen on Wednesday, 16 February.