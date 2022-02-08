Karnataka Hijab Row: Govt Order on Clothes 'Disturbing Public Order' is a Farce

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde believes this wording, despite seeming precise, is meaningless from a legal standpoint, and its ambiguity could actually lead to this order being struck down.

"The language is overbroad, vague, and would be struck down for that reason alone by any court," he explains. "It does not in any manner specifically outlaw any kind of clothing along with a uniform. You could very well say that a mask is not part of the uniform. A dupatta is prescribed as part of the uniform – will it now be decided where a girl should wear the dupatta also?"

The choice of terms used here is evidently meant to try and create legal justifications for a restriction on the wearing of certain forms of clothing. The reference to equality and integrity is an attempt to try and make it seem like this restriction is along the lines of the Karnataka Education Act 1983.

The reference to public law and order is an attempt to bring this in line with the grounds for reasonable restrictions under the Constitution – the right to practice one's religion under Article 25 can also be constrained by a reasonable restriction in the interest of public order, after all.