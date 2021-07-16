Jamia Shooter Denied Bail for Communal Speech at Pataudi Mahapanchayat

Jamia shooter Ram Bhakt Gopal, denied bail for a communal speech during Pataudi mahapanchayat.
A Gurugram court on Friday, 16 July, dismissed the bail plea of 'Ram Bhakt Gopal', the infamous Jamia shooter, who was arrested for delivering a hate speech during a Mahapanchayat in Pataudi.
The court noted that it was clear that the gathering was present where the accused gave hate speeches and used inflammatory language, raised slogans in the name of religion to kill persons of another religion.
Further, the court added:
Ram Bhakt Gopal had shot at an anti-CAA protester outside Jamia Milia Islamia on 30 January 2020. He was booked then as a minor and was let out on bail after a few months.
Since then, he regularly posts pictures and videos on his social media profiles bragging about taking to weapons against anti-CAA protesters. On 4 July, he addressed a mahapanchayat that also had Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu in attendance.
As a solution to 'Love Jihad', a conspiracy theory by Hindu right-wing that alleges Muslim men are funded to marry Hindu women to increase the former community's population, the shooter said, "Do you not have big cars? If they can take our sisters, can you not pick up their sisters? You don't even have to change your name. Save them from halal and hijab. Bring them to the sanatan dharma with respect."
He ended his speech by raising the slogan, "Jab Mulle Kate Jayenge..." And the crowd cheered, "Ram Ram Chilayenge".
While perusing the contents of the FIR and the video recording available, Judge Mohammad Sageer, as reported by LiveLaw, observed:
"Enlarging the accused on bail despite his heinous crime which amounts to divide of the peaceful society on the basis of religion or caste would give wrong message to the divisive forces", the court added.
Further, stressing that such kind of people who try to create disharmony and spread hatred amongst common people are actually harming this country more than the pandemic, the court denied bail to Gopal.
Observing that his alleged offences were very serious and severe in nature, the court said, the consequences of these kind of activities may be far more dangerous and it may translate into communal violence.
