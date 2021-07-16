Jamia Shooter Denied Bail for Communal Speech at Pataudi Mahapanchayat

A Gurugram court on Friday, 16 July, dismissed the bail plea of 'Ram Bhakt Gopal', the infamous Jamia shooter, who was arrested for delivering a hate speech during a Mahapanchayat in Pataudi.

The court noted that it was clear that the gathering was present where the accused gave hate speeches and used inflammatory language, raised slogans in the name of religion to kill persons of another religion.

Further, the court added: