No Police Action Against BJP's Amu For 'Love Jihad' Hate Speech

BJP Haryana Spokesperson and Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu speaking at a mahapanchayat in Pataudi, Gurgaon.
(Photo: Twitter/Suraj Pal Amu)
Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu, who had delivered an incendiary speech against the Muslim community at a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Pataudi almost a week ago on Sunday, 4 July, has faced no police action for his comments to date.
In a video of the speech, which has gone viral on social media, Amu can be heard saying, "If you want to make history in the country, if you don’t want to become history, neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, or Humayun be born. We are 100 crore, and they 20 crore."
Varun Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, told NDTV that he was aware of the speech delivered at the mahapanchayat. He said that no measures have been taken against Amu so far, as no complaint has been lodged in relation to his comments.
Noting that the police could initiate action on their own without the need for a formal complaint in the case of a cognisable offence, Singla told NDTV, "Definitely, we can take cognisance of any cognisable offence, so we are seeking legal opinion on the matter."
When asked if the police was abstaining from taking action against Amu due to his status in the ruling party, the deputy commissioner denied saying no complaint has been received.
Around 100 police personnel were present at the mahapanchayat which had been organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal, village leaders and some cattle vigilante groups.
In the gathering, which had been called to discuss the matter of religious conversion, 'love jihad', and population control, Amu had clearly asserted his opposition to inter-faith marriages and made multiple incendiary remarks against the Muslim community.
Addressing the mahapanchayat in Haryana's Pataudi on Sunday, 4 July, Amu said, "If India is our mother, then we are the father of Pakistan, and we will not give houses here on rent to them. Remove them from this country, pass this proposal."
Alluding to the marriage of actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan, who is a descendant of the royal family of Pataudi where the mahapanchayat was held, Amu chastised the local people gathered in the assembly for permitting inter-religious marriage.
"This love jihad has been happening from the time of Sharmila Tagore, the seed was sown in Pataudi itself. People of Pataudi, only you will cut it. Stop welcoming them," he said.
Further, sharing a photo of the mahapanchayat on Twitter, Amu appealed to the prime minister's office, home minister's office, the RSS, and BJP to take note of the issue of inter-faith marriage.
This is Amu's second controversial speech with communal overtones that has gone viral in little over a month.
Amu had also been one of the political figures at the forefront of the movement against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat, while his outfit had announced a Rs 10 crore bounty on the head of actor Deepika Padukone for essaying the role of Rajput queen Rani Padmaavati.
(With inputs from NDTV)
