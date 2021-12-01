'Jamia Rioting' Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea

File photo of Sharjeel Imam.
(Photo courtesy: Wasif Hasnain)
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 December, issued a notice on a bail application filed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam in a case pertaining to “provocative speeches” that allegedly led to the Delhi riots, reported LiveLaw. The court has also posted the matter for further hearing on 11 February.
Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar is hearing the case, with Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing for Imam, and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad appearing for the prosecution.
PREVIOUSLY
A court had previously observed that the evidence of his speeches inciting riots was “sketchy and scanty,” but had still denied him bail nothing that further examination was needed to ascertain if the speech amounted to “sedition” under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and “promotion of communal disharmony” under Section 153 A of the IPC.
The court had also noted that the prosecution’s case against Imam for instigation of riots was riddled with “gaping holes,” which could not be filled with “surmises and conjectures”.
IMAM GETS BAIL IN A DIFFERENT CASE
Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Saturday granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case registered against him for a speech he made at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) held in the campus on 16 January 2020.
The bail was granted by Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh of the Allahabad High Court, Bar and Bench reported.
