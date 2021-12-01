'Jamia Rioting' Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 December, issued a notice on a bail application filed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam in a case pertaining to “provocative speeches” that allegedly led to the Delhi riots, reported LiveLaw. The court has also posted the matter for further hearing on 11 February.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar is hearing the case, with Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing for Imam, and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad appearing for the prosecution.