'Can't Stop a Journo From Tweeting': Highlights of What SC Said in Zubair's Case

"It is settled principle of law, that the existence of powers of arrest must be distinguished from the exercise of powers of arrest, which must be used sparingly.”

“Essentially the gravamen of allegations are tweets by him (Zubair). He has been subjected to fairly sustained probe by Delhi Police. We do not find any reason for his deprivation of liberty to persist further.”

“The Special Investigation Team set up by the Uttar Pradesh police shall be rendered redundant and disbanded.”

"While, we have proceeded to not quash the FIRs, we expressly clarify that we have granted liberty to petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court."

“We cannot say that he (Zubair) won’t tweet again. It is like telling a lawyer that you should not argue. How can we tell a journalist that he will not write?"