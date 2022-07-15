Alt News' Mohammed Zubair Gets Bail in 2018 Tweet Case, To Remain in Jail

Despite being granted bail in Delhi, Zubair will continue to be lodged in Sitapur jail over other cases. Zubair has been booked in six cases across UP. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on 8 July in a case lodged in Sitapur over allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

On 11 July, a Lakhimpur Kheri court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days over a case registered against him in 2021 for allegedly spreading enmity between religious groups.

A warrant was issued by the Lakhimpur Kheri police against Zubair on 9 July, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Sitapur case. He has also been booked in Hathras in two separate cases.