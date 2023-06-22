Govt Extends Ambit of PMLA; 'Ease of Doing Business' and Privacy Concerns Linger

“This notification imposes a lot of reporting obligations on individuals doing business with companies in the capacity of CAs, CSes etc., including retaining details of transactions done by these companies for a five year period. So there is added pressure on such professionals, where non compliance can lead to monetary penalty,” Ishan Khanna, a white collar criminal litigation specialist, told The Quint.

While it is true that authorities under the PMLA have always had the right to access any data during the course of an investigation, here's how this changes things –

This new notification mandates recording of data by CAs, Company Secretaries and CWAs.

So, as these professionals now become ‘reporting entities’, the data in question can be recovered from them by the ED even when it is not required for an ongoing investigation.

"Hence, the scope to access financial data of millions of businesses lies at the discretion of the ED, now," Khanna pointed out.

But hang on!

What does the term "person carrying on designated business or profession” even mean?

As per the Act – Section 2(1)(sa) to be precise – the term entails:

(i) a person carrying on activities for playing games of chance for cash or kind, and includes such activities associated with casino;

(ii) Inspector-General of Registration appointed under section 3 of the Registration Act, 1908 (16 of 1908) as may be notified by the Central Government;]

(iii) real estate agent, as may be notified by the Central Government;

(iv) dealer in precious metals, precious stones and other high value goods, as may be notified by the Central Government;

(v) person engaged in safekeeping and administration of cash and liquid securities on behalf of other persons, as may be notified by the Central Government;

or (vi) person carrying on such other activities as the Central Government may, by notification, so designate, from time to time

The government has brought in the three new groups of professionals by amending sub-clause (vi) (under Section 2(1)(sa)).

Thus, as pointed out by Khanna:

"If we look at the businesses already included in the Act, they are businesses of a specific nature – businesses like casino and gaming etc, where the Government may wish to keep a closer watch on this source of money."

"For others businesses, the ED could only ask for financial data when investigating money laundering cases to which such businesses are linked, and not otherwise," he further clarified.

But now that CAs, CSes and CWAs have also been included...

According to Khanna: