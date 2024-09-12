'Optics Good for Modi, Bad for Judiciary': Did CJI Cross a Line With PM's Visit?

A number of people – both from legal and political backgrounds – have poked holes into Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's decision to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his residence for Ganesh Puja on Wednesday, 11 September.

In videos and pictures shared across social media platforms, including by the prime minister himself, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das can be seen welcoming Modi into their home with folded hands. In another video the prime minister is seen performing Ganesh Puja, flanked by the CJI and his wife.

While there is no specific provision in the law that prohibits such an occasion from taking place, many have raised questions about the "optics" and the message that is being sent out through the visit.

Could it have been avoided? Should it have been avoided? We find out with the help of experts.