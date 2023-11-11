DY Chandrachud Inaugurates Cafe Run by Specially Abled Persons in Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud inaugurated 'Mitti Cafe' within the premises of the Supreme Court of India.
The cafe, managed entirely by individuals with disabilities, including visual impairments, cerebral palsy, and paraplegia, aims to promote inclusivity and provide employment opportunities for this demographic.
During the inaugural ceremony, CJI Chandrachud lauded the Mitti team for their extraordinary service during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which they provided 6 million+ meals. Expressing his hope for widespread support from the legal community, he stated, "These cafe members served 6 million meals during COVID. All who are managing it are disabled. I hope all the lawyers support this initiative."
The Chief Justice urged members of the legal community to endorse the initiative and announced the official inauguration of the cafe within the court complex.
Attorney General R Venkatramani praised the initiative, describing it as a "wonderful act of compassion."
In a symbolic gesture towards inclusivity, CJI Chandrachud emphasised, "I hope the bar will support the initiative," highlighting that all cafe managers are individuals with disabilities. The ceremony featured a cultural performance by disabled individuals, including the singing of the national anthem in sign language.
CJI Chandrachud highlighted that Mitti Cafe has additional outlets across India, including locations such as Bangalore Airport, Mumbai International Airport, and at various multinational corporations.
Mitti Cafe, a project by the Mitti Social Initiative Foundation, a non-profit organisation working with people with special needs, has already established 38 centers across India. Since its inception in 2017, it has served over 10 million meals.
The cafe was founded by Alina Alam.
