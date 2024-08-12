The SC's Frustration With Lower Courts Casually Denying Bail is Starting to Show

But how did this come to pass?

A major institutional reform introduced in the Constitution was to unify India’s judiciary into a single hierarchy and insulate it from executive interference. This was fortified later when, through judicial interpretation, the High Courts were given exclusive control over the appointment and removal of trial court judges and the Supreme Court was given the final say in the appointment of judges in the High Court and Supreme Court.

The idea was to ensure that executive pressure would not interfere with judicial functioning. Whether the collegium system is the best way to ensure independence is a different matter but it is the law as it stands today. Or it was supposed to be if it hadn’t been stealthily replaced by the “search and selection system” where the final say on the appointment of judges rests with the Union Government.