'I Go to Rajya Sabha When I Feel Like,' Says Ex CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Twitter Reacts

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is presently a serving Rajya Sabha member, on Wednesday, 10 December, defended his poor attendance in the Parliament, citing concerns of personal health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about his attendance at the Parliament, which is merely about 10 percent as per official records, Gogoi told NDTV in an interview:

"You ignore the fact that for one or two sessions, I have submitted a letter to the house saying that because of COVID, on medical advice I am not attending the session."