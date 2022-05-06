FIR 59: Delhi HC To Hear Umar Khalid's Bail Plea on 19 May, Sharjeel After Him

Previously, on 22 April, the Delhi High Court had verbally remarked that activist Umar Khalid's 2020 speech at Amravati, which finds a mention in the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him in the North East Delhi riots case, is prima facie 'not acceptable.'

The court added that the speech was offensive, obnoxious, and hateful, media reports said.

Hearing relevant portions of his speech in the court, the bench remarked,

"This is offensive, obnoxious. Don’t you think? You say things like aapke purvaj angrezun ki dalali kar rahe the, you don’t think it is offensive? It is almost as if we distinctly get the impression that it was only one particular community that fought for India's independence."

Appearing for Khalid, Pais reportedly submitted that the speech only reflected the opinion of a single man and there was "absolutely no incitement" due to Khalid's statements.