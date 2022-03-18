Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh Had ‘Undue Influence’ Over Police Transfers: Court

Police officer Sachin Waze and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Image used for representative purposes.
(Image altered by The Quint)
A special PMLA court said that there is evidence to indicate that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh had exercised “undue influence” over transfers of police officials during his tenure as Maharashtra home minister, said a Bombay court on Thursday, 17 March.
The NCP leader, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 2 November last year, will continue to be lodged at the Arthur Road Jail.
Deshmukh is accused of corruption and bribery by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
On 20 March 2021, Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had abused his position of power to seek illegal monetary benefits.
In his bail plea Deshmukh contended that he was a victim of "gross persecution" and that "harassment was being meted out to him at the hands of certain unscrupulous vested interests for blatantly malafide considerations".
The ED, however, outlined the modus operandi through which Deshmukh and his family members had allegedly laundered over Rs 13 crore.
The money was allegedly routed through shell companies and eventually transferred to the bank account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, a trust allegedly formed by the Deshmukh family, LiveLaw reported.
The ED also alleged that the funds were transferred to various accounts of companies directly and indirectly controlled by Deshmukh's family members.
(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw)
