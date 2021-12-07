Param Bir's Suspension, Meet With Vaze Shocked Fraternity: Former IPS Officer

I would have first suspended the entire team, which was supposed to take care of Vaze and where exactly he was supposed to be taken and where exactly, unfortunately, he was not taken. It is pretty easy to find out who are the people who arranged the meeting and are responsible for it. If there is an inquiry and some deep questions are asked, you would know who all are involved. I do hope this does not end with just one suspension but the entire staff, which was able to arrange such a thing, is suspended. It’s a very grave lapse, I would say from my understanding.