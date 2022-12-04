'Punishing the Person on Lowest Rung': Ex-Judges Slam Suspension of HC 'Jamadar'

The Allahabad High Court, via a notification dated 29 November, said that it had suspended a bundle-lifter, colloquially referred to as "Court Jamadar," with immediate effect for using his Paytm Wallet within court premises.

According to media reports, the employee was suspended for allegedly using the Paytm Wallet's QR Code to receive tips from lawyers.

Former High Court judges, while speaking to The Quint, termed the suspension “ridiculous” and criticised the decision as “punishing the person on the lowest rung of the system.”

“This is common practice: every judge when they were a lawyer would have tipped these jamadars too," Former Chief Justice of the Bombay and Rajasthan High Courts Pradeep Nandarajog told The Quint.