Women, Marriages & Unpaid Labour: What's Wrong With the Bombay HC Judgment?

“They say it is love. We say it is unwaged work.”

Italian and American feminist Silvia Federici wrote in 1975, as part of the “Wages for Housework” campaign.

She was talking about how household labour often becomes a gendered burden. And how, women are expected to perform unpaid labour under the guise of love and marriage.

“This fraud (domestic work) that goes under the name of love and marriage affects all of us, even if we are not married. Every woman knows that this is what she should be doing to be a true woman and have a ‘successful’ marriage,” she further wrote.

Cut to 2022 and not much seems to have changed.