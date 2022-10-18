Distressing, Unjust: Legal Experts on High Court's Denial of Bail to Umar Khalid

"Bail is the rule, jail is always the exception but in UAPA cases that gets overturned," she added.

Dismissing the bail plea, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said:

"We don't find any merit in the bail appeal."

Khalid has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has spent over 700 days in prison so far. The order comes over a month after the bench reserved its decision on 9 September.

