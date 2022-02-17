Does the Karnataka HC Interim Order on Hijabs Apply to Degree Colleges, Schools?

The order restricting students from wearing clothing of religious significance therefore does NOT apply to all educational institutions in Karnataka.

The Quint spoke to Karnataka Educational Department authorities to understand which institutions will be covered by the order based on this clarification.

College Development Committees are monitoring bodies set up for government-run pre-university colleges (ie the equivalent of Classes 11 and 12 in high school) and government-run degree colleges (ie colleges offering undergraduate degrees). CDCs are headed by the local MLA and 10 members nominated by them.

CDCs do not have jurisdiction over government-aided colleges or private colleges.

The interim order banning religious clothing like hijabs only applies to institutions where CDCs have prescribed student dress codes or uniforms.

The CDCs for degree colleges do not prescribe uniforms, so it cannot apply to degree colleges or higher education institutions – this was acknowledged by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.