Karnataka Govt Will Comply With HC’s Interim Order on Hijab Row: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 16 February that the government will comply with the high court’s interim order to ban students from wearing hijab or any religious attire in schools and colleges until the matter is resolved in court.

The chief minister was responding to a question by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah during Zero Hour, on Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan’s statement that dress code is applicable to pre-university colleges and not for degree colleges.

“The Higher Education Minister has stated the facts. He has said that dress code is applicable where the rules exist and it is not there for higher education institutions or Degree colleges,” said Bommai, as per a PTI report.