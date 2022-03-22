Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case: Court Rejects Mohd Saleem Khan's Bail Plea

Of the six who have got bail, only Ishrat Jahan has been granted the same by a sessions court. Five others, Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita had to go up to the Delhi High Court before they were granted any relief.

A Delhi court, on 16 March, also rejected the bail pleas of Gulfisha Fatima and Tasleem Ahmed in connection with the case. Gulfisha Fatima, along with co-accused Ishrat Jahan and Khalid Saifi, has allegedly suffered custodial violence, according to World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).



Previously, on Monday, 21 March, the court had deferred orders for the second time in Umar Khalid’s bail application in the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case. His order has now been reserved for Wednesday, 23 March.