Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case: Court Rejects Mohd Saleem Khan's Bail Plea

Rejecting the bail plea of Mohd Saleem Khan in connection with the Delhi Riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case registered under FIR 59, a Delhi Court on Tuesday, 22 March, deferred orders on the bail pleas of co-accused Sharjeel Imam and Meeran Haider.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat pronounced the order.
Saleem Khan, arrested on 13 March 2020, is among the 18 accused in the Delhi Riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case, filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, only six have received bail in the case so far.
Of the six who have got bail, only Ishrat Jahan has been granted the same by a sessions court. Five others, Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita had to go up to the Delhi High Court before they were granted any relief.
A Delhi court, on 16 March, also rejected the bail pleas of Gulfisha Fatima and Tasleem Ahmed in connection with the case. Gulfisha Fatima, along with co-accused Ishrat Jahan and Khalid Saifi, has allegedly suffered custodial violence, according to World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).
Previously, on Monday, 21 March, the court had deferred orders for the second time in Umar Khalid’s bail application in the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case. His order has now been reserved for Wednesday, 23 March.
