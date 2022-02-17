'Prosecution Trying To Communalise Narrative': Khalid Saifi in Delhi Riots Case

John further shared a message sent by Khalid Saifi in a WhatsApp group called Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG), which reads that “The CM must be held accountable for open, clear, the inaction of police during the violence. Protest must be held outside his residence.” She noted that the contents of the message did not incriminate the petitioner.

Offering a rebuttal to the prosecution's remark that the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that had taken over the national capital at the time were communal and not organic, John was quoted as saying by ANI:

“So what? Every protest is organized. Even if it was not organic, it doesn’t help their case. The protest was communal? The protest was not communal except that the persons who were against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) belonged to a particular community.”

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat reserved on the bail plea after hearing John who concluded her rebuttal arguments.

Meanwhile, the court will resume the hearing of student leader Umar Khalid's bail plea on Friday.

Communal clashes had taken over Northeast Delhi in February 2020. Fifty-three people had been reported dead, hundreds were injured, and property worth crores was destroyed in the violence.