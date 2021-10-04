Delhi Police Won't Investigate Hate Speeches Made Outside Delhi: Are They Right?

On 27 September, the Delhi Police informed a court in Saket that the complaints filed regarding communal speeches by Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, and Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu, should be transferred to relevant police stations in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and Nuh, Haryana.

In Narsinghanand's speech, made at a press conference at Aligarh – not to be confused with a separate communal speech at the Press Club of India in April 2021 – he had called for Aligarh Muslim University to be bombed, and for Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi to be 'finished'.

Amu, who as leader of the Karni Sena had put a bounty on actress Deepika Padukone's head, spoke at two mahapanchayats in Haryana, where he endorsed the recent lynching of a Muslim man, and said "If you want to make history in the country, if you don’t want to become history, neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, or Humayun be born. We are 100 crore, and they 20 crore."