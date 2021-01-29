Is SC Ignoring its Own Orders to Deny Protection to Tandav Makers?

Did the Supreme Court of India ignore its own recent precedents, when denying protection from arrest to people involved in Amazon web-series Tandav?

On 24 April 2020, Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami was granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court of India in connection with the multiple FIRs registered against him across the country for his show on the Palghar lynchings.

The apex court stayed all the FIRs except one, and transferred that one to Mumbai, so as to ensure that the investigation could continue, without prejudicing Goswami’s rights. A more detailed judgment followed in May 2020 confirming this decision and setting out even more reasons in law for doing the same, and extending the protection from arrest.

Two months later, the Supreme Court offered similar protection to News18’s Amish Devgan in the multiple FIRs filed against him for an allegedly inflammatory remark about Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.