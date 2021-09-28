Transfer Complaints Against Narsinghanand & Amu to UP and Haryana: Delhi Police

In connection with the complaints against Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand and Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu for making “communally provocative remarks”, the Delhi Police in their action taken report on Monday, 27 September, asserted that the complaints should be transferred to the concerned police stations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Citing lack of jurisdiction, the action taken report said that since the “incident of passing communally provocative and divisive remarks against Muslims” took place in an area which is under the jurisdiction of police stations in Aligarh and Nuh, the complaints should be transferred there, Indian Express reported.

The action taken report was filed at the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal at Saket district court following the court’s orders to do the same in connection with the plea seeking FIRs against the Narsinghanand and Amu.