Police Failing in 'Duty to Protect Against Hate Speech', SC Asked to Intervene

Referring to several recent examples of hate speech at public events, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court asking it to take action against the police and authorities for failing to carry out their duties to deal with incitement of communal violence.

The PIL, filed by activist Dr Syeda Hameed and former DU and IIT professor Alok Rai, notes that the recent communal speeches at Jantar Mantar on 8 August were the fifth such rally in the last three months across Delhi/NCR and Haryana "where speeches calling for ‘direct action’ against Muslims were made."

Providing video links and articles relating to the events, the petition notes that these speeches include false propaganda against the Muslim community as 'invaders' and predators', and directly incite violence against the Muslim community.