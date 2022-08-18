'Can Affect Ties': Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev's Comments on Biden, COVID Vaccines

Baba Ramdev.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Baba Ramdev)
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 17 August, questioned Baba Ramdev for casting aspersions on vaccines against COVID-19 by saying that the United States (US) President Joe Biden tested positive for the virus despite being inoculated.
"One, I am concerned about the good name of ayurveda not being destroyed. It is a recognised, respected and ancient system of medicine. The second is that people are being named here. It can affect our country’s relations with other countries. World leaders are being named which will affect our good relations with them," Justice Bhambhani said, as per Bar and Bench.
The judge's comments came after senior advocate Akhil Sibal informed the court on 4 August that the yoga guru had issued a statement in Uttarakhand's Haridwar saying that Biden tested positive for the virus for the third time despite being vaccinated.
In a video of the incident, Ramdev purportedly says that the fact that the US president tested positive multiple times showcases the failure of medical science which, according to him, has been destroying the world.
The high court was hearing a plea lodged by doctors alleging that Ramdev's comments had led to public nuisance and misrepresentation of modern medicine and that his intention was to promote his own tablet against COVID-19, called Coronil.
During the last hearing, the judge had given both sides time to resolve the matter and ordered Ramdev to give a better clarification regarding claims made about his tablet.
Senior advocate PV Kapur, who was representing Ramdev, said that they had come up with a draft that addresses the concerns of the doctors. However, Sibal said that the draft was misleading.
He argued that Patanjali's website still states that Coronil is a treatment for COVID-19 and is backed by research.
“If they have to come clean and want to fairly withdraw what they have done, they need to do two things. They have to not only inform about the limited nature in which it can be used but also positively inform what it can’t be used for. They have to say it is not a cure, medicine or treatment. We have to tell the public that. Because at the moment they have been told a very different thing,” he said, as per Bar and Bench.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)