Donations to Ramdev's Patanjali Trust to Be Tax-Deductible for 5 Years

Patanjali Ayurved founders Swami Ramdev and Acharya Bal Krishna display the company's products at its annual press conference.
(Photo: PTI)
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted a 5-year tax exemption period on donations made to Ramdev's Patanjali Research Foundation Trust.
It stated, "... the Central Government hereby approves M/s Patanjali Research Foundation Trust, Haridwar under the category "Research Association" for Scientific Research for the purposes of clauses (ii) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Income-tax Act, 1961."
The applicability of the notification will stand for Assessment Year(s) 2022-23 to 2027-28.
