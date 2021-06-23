Ramdev Approaches SC Over FIRs Against His Anti-Allopathy Remarks

Following his disputative remarks on allopathic medicine, Baba Ramdev has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him over the matter. The FIRs were lodged by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Further, the yoga guru has also sought the transfer of all police cases to be transferred to Delhi.

In the midst of the devastating COVID-19 surge in the country in May 2021, Ramdev had made several misleading remarks on allopathic medicine and its effect on the virus.

“1,000 doctors have died even after getting both doses of the vaccine. What kind of doctors are they if they could not save themselves?” he had asked during one of his Yoga sessions, broadcast live on Aastha TV’s Twitter handle on 21 May.