Ramdev Approaches SC Over FIRs Against His Anti-Allopathy Remarks

Following his disputative remarks on allopathic medicine, Baba Ramdev has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him over the matter. The FIRs were lodged by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Further, the yoga guru has also sought the transfer of all police cases to be transferred to Delhi.
In the midst of the devastating COVID-19 surge in the country in May 2021, Ramdev had made several misleading remarks on allopathic medicine and its effect on the virus.
“1,000 doctors have died even after getting both doses of the vaccine. What kind of doctors are they if they could not save themselves?” he had asked during one of his Yoga sessions, broadcast live on Aastha TV’s Twitter handle on 21 May.
He went on to mock the doctors and question the effectiveness of the vaccines, without supporting his statements with any reasoning or evidence.
He even purportedly referred to allopathy as a "stupid and bankrupt" science.
Amid uproar over the disparaging comments, the IMA had sent him a defamation notice to either issue an apology within 15 days or pay Rs 1,000 crore.
Medical professionals from IMA had also asked for an FIR against Ramdev on the charges of misrepresentation of allopathy and the spreading of wrongful information, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
Published: 23 Jun 2021,04:23 PM IST