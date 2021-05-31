Central Vista Is of National Importance, Can’t Stop: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday, May 31, refused to halt the ongoing construction work for the Central Vista Projects. The Bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel dismissed the plea asking the court to stop the Central Vista construction work citing a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the national Capital.
The court had reserved the judgment on the issue on May 17. After 16 days, the court finally pronounced its verdict, giving a green signal for the construction to continue.
The court dismissed the plea moved by Anya Malhotra on the ground that the Central Vista project is of “public importance” and the ongoing construction work is therefore of “vital importance”.
The court further said that petition is not a genuine public interest litigation but a "motivated" one and proceeded to impose a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners
The petitioners in the instant case, Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi, had sought a stay on the construction of Central Vista due to the COVID-19 situation in the national Capital and the threat of the site becoming a potential super spreader due to the construction work.
The plea contended that there was no rationale for classifying the Central Vista Project as an “essential service”, merely because some executive mandated contractual deadline was ostensibly required to be met.
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who was appearing for the petitioners, argued that the petition was filed because they "were afraid that their dereliction was going to lead to an Auschwitz on the gardens of Delhi”.
Luthra also disputed the government’s claims of the worksite having all COVID-19 facilities and adherence to COVID protocol.
Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, dubbed the PIL a "facade to disguise something they always wanted to stop under one pretext or the other".
About the construction projects in Delhi, Mehta said: “Public interest is very selective in this case. They don't care about other workmen 2 or 3 km away.”
He said that unlike what the petitioner claimed, there is a medical facility at the construction site and that the workers will have access to it.
Published: 31 May 2021,11:16 AM IST