In Photos: Central Vista Construction Continues Amid Pandemic
(Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
The Supreme Court of India, on 7 May, said that it will not interfere in the plea to halt the construction at the Central Vista Redevelopment Project that is pending before the Delhi High Court.
Activists have petitioned to the courts that the construction of the project should be halted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction at the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.
The Central Vista Redevelopment project, a pet project of the Narendra Modi government estimated to cost around 20,000 crore, aims to redevelop 3.2 kms of land around the heart of Central Vista in Lutyens' Delhi which is the administrative centre of the Central government.
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose, and a lockdown was declared by the state government, and the construction at Central Vista was categorised as "essential services" by the Centre.
The decision of the Centre has come under criticism from Opposition parties.
The Delhi High Court has said that it will hear the case on 17 May. However, the SC has asked the HC to consider an earlier hearing, and has asked the petitioners to plea to the HC for the same.
