Govt To Set Up ‘Defence Enclave’ Under Central Vista Project

The Central Vista redevelopment project will house a large 'Defence Enclave' for top defence brass and personnel, official sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday, 20 May.

This will also include a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister's residence, prime minister's office and a new vice president enclave.

The pet project of the Narendra Modi government, estimated to cost around 20,000 crore, aims to redevelop 3.2 km of land around the heart of Central Vista in Lutyens' Delhi which is the administrative centre of the central government.

The new enclave will be constructed by 2026.