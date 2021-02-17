Akbar-Ramani Verdict Shortly: Judge Making ‘Minor Corrections’

John has argued that because of the numerous allegations against Akbar, including those made public before Ramani’s tweet on 8 October 2018 and facts known about his extra-marital affairs with junior colleagues long before that, he could not claim to have suffered damage to his reputation because of Ramani’s statements.

Rebecca John also read Akbar’s statements made in the pre-summoning stage as well as during the cross-examination to assert that there were inconsistencies in Akbar’s response to the allegations about the interview in Ramani’s story.

Most importantly, John refuted Akbar’s claims of the entire Vogue article being about him, by pointing out: