‘Tears, Goosebumps’: Tweets Hail Ramani’s Courage After Acquittal

From “justice has prevailed” to “salute her courage”, people took to social media on Wednesday, 17 february, to ‘celebrate’ journalist Priya Ramani’s acquittal in the defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar.ndividual.
While the court held the content of Priya Ramani’s Vogue article referring to Akbar as defamatory, it also took into consideration systemic abuse at workplace.
“Women can’t be punished for raising instances of sexual abuse by complaints claiming defamation,” the court said, adding that the Indian Constitution allows a woman to put forward her grievance before any forum, and at any time, even after decades.
Journalists Nidhi Razdan and Barkha Dutt not only lauded Ramani’s courage to fight against a ‘powerful man’ but also hailed advocate Rebecaa John who represented her.
Several called Ramani’s courage an inspiration to others and also called the verdict a “milestone for #MeToo in India.”
Reading the verdict, Justice Ravindra Kumar Pandey stated, “The Indian Constitution allows a woman to put forward her grievance before any forum, and at any time, even after decades.”
The court further accepted that Akbar was ‘not a man of stellar reputation’ and cited the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas to highlight the importance given to dignity of woman in our culture.
Published: 17 Feb 2021,04:10 PM IST