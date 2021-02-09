Akbar-Ramani Case: How a Journalist Was Tried for Saying #MeToo

On Wednesday, 10 February, a Delhi trial court is set to pronounce its judgment in the criminal defamation case brought against journalist Priya Ramani by former Union Minister and veteran journalist MJ Akbar.

The trial has been underway at the Rouse Avenue Court, for almost two years, and is closely tied to the legacy of the discourse-altering #MeToo movement.

Akbar claims that an article by Priya Ramani, written for Vogue in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement, and a subsequent tweet about him in 2018 when the movement was sweeping India, caused damage to his “stellar reputation”. Ramani has contested these claims and pleaded truth as her defence.