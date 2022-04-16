Delhi Court Upholds Order Asking CBI To Withdraw LOC Against Aakar Patel

A Delhi court on Saturday, 16 April, upheld a previous order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to withdraw its lookout circular against Amnesty India Chair Aakar Patel.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Aakar Patel)
The court also set aside a direction issued to the CBI director to make a written apology to Patel for agency's action against him.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
