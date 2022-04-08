Special CBI Judge Asks Aakar Patel Not To Leave Country Without Prior Permission

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge on Friday, 8 April, directed Aakar Patel, chair of the Amnesty International India board, not to leave the country without the court's prior permission.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
This comes a day after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Pawan Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court asked the CBI to withdraw the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Patel.
The matter is now slated to be heard on 12 April at 11 am.
Pointing out that "due opportunity will be given to the respondent to file a reply if any," the court said:
Thus, the special CBI judge directed:
Stay operation of impugned order vis-a-vis direction to CBI director for compliance as well as stay on "observations made in the latter part of the order specially with regard to written apology"
The respondent (Aakar Patel) will not leave the country without permission of this court
During the course of the hearing, the court had also remarked:
BACKGROUND
This development comes after Patel, on Thursday night, was stopped by the immigration authorities at Bengaluru airport from boarding his flight to the United States of America (USA) for the second time, despite the ACMM order.
The ACMM had, on Thursday, also ordered the CBI to file a compliance report by 4 pm on Friday and said that certain directions had been issued to the CBI with regard to the same.
Further, noting that Patel's counsel had sought compensation for the loss caused to the applicant and that in the present case, "apart from the monetary loss, the applicant had suffered mental harassment," the court, in its order, had asked the Director of CBI to tender an apology.
The LOC Is in connection with a case against Amnesty International, India, which pertains to alleged irregularities in foreign funding and a violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2019.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)
