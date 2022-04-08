Special CBI Judge Asks Aakar Patel Not To Leave Country Without Prior Permission

This development comes after Patel, on Thursday night, was stopped by the immigration authorities at Bengaluru airport from boarding his flight to the United States of America (USA) for the second time, despite the ACMM order.

The ACMM had, on Thursday, also ordered the CBI to file a compliance report by 4 pm on Friday and said that certain directions had been issued to the CBI with regard to the same.

Further, noting that Patel's counsel had sought compensation for the loss caused to the applicant and that in the present case, "apart from the monetary loss, the applicant had suffered mental harassment," the court, in its order, had asked the Director of CBI to tender an apology.