Delhi Court to Pronounce Order in Aakar Patel's Plea Challenging CBI's LOC Today

A Delhi Court, on Thursday, 7 April, reserved order in a plea by Aakar Patel, Chair of Amnesty International India Board, challenging the Look Out Circular issued by Central Bureau of Investigation, and seeking permission to travel to the United States of America (USA).

The Court is slated to pronounce their order at 4 pm on Thursday itself.

The matter was heard by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court.



Previously, on Wednesday, the Court had sought the CBI’s response on Patel’s plea. This came after Patel, during the early hours of Wednesday, was stopped at immigration at the Bangaluru Airport, and told that he could not go any further as a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued for him.



This was in connection with a case against Amnesty International, India, which pertains to alleged irregularities in foreign funding in connection with violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2019.