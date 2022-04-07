Delhi Court to Pronounce Order in Aakar Patel's Plea Challenging CBI's LOC Today

Former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel was stopped from leaving India at the Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday, 6 April, after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A Delhi Court, on Thursday, 7 April, reserved order in a plea by Aakar Patel, Chair of Amnesty International India Board, challenging the Look Out Circular issued by Central Bureau of Investigation, and seeking permission to travel to the United States of America (USA).
The Court is slated to pronounce their order at 4 pm on Thursday itself.
The matter was heard by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court.
Previously, on Wednesday, the Court had sought the CBI’s response on Patel’s plea. This came after Patel, during the early hours of Wednesday, was stopped at immigration at the Bangaluru Airport, and told that he could not go any further as a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued for him.
This was in connection with a case against Amnesty International, India, which pertains to alleged irregularities in foreign funding in connection with violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2019.
WHAT DID PATEL’S COUNSEL ARGUE IN COURT?
Representing Aakar Patel, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Meer, demanded from the CBI to demonstrate from their case diary, if there was any attempt by Patel that prompted “any propensity or feeling” that he had not joined the investigation.
This was in response to CBI’s reply, which said "accused being an influential person, there was a possibility of him leaving the country and evading investigation."
Mir also pointed out that as the Investigating Officer said that they have opened the LOC in order to thwart any attempt, they don’t yet know whether there will be any attempt.
Further, stating that the CBI could have at least let Patel know that they have issued an LOC against him, Mir said:
The Advocate went on to allege that there had been a breach of CBI manual and ethics in the investigation, and also asked:
Referring to journalist Rana Ayyub’s case, in which the Delhi High Court had, on 4 April, set side the Enforcement Directorate’s LOC against her, and allowed her to travel abroad, subject to specified conditions, Mir said:
“Let another Rana Ayyub be written.”
Further, Mir went on to claim that “at all parameters, they (the investigating authorities) are at fault”.
WHAT DID THE CBI SAY?
Defending their stand, the CBI essentially made the following arguments:
26 crore rupees are involved (in connection with the case against Amnesty International, India)
Aakar Patel is highly influential
They are not demanding his arrest, only saying that he should not leave the country
However, prior to that on being asked by the Court if they issued notice during investigation, the CBI officer said:
When the Court asked if they had issued any other notices, besides the one, the officer said that they issued a letter to Patel requesting some documents, and proceeded with the investigation when those were not received.
The Court asked if they could then infer that the documents were not necessary, to which the CBI officer replied, “Not completely necessary.”