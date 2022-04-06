Ex-Amnesty India Head Aakar Patel Stopped at Bangalore Airport by CBI
"Immigration says CBI has put me on the list why @PMOIndia," Patel asked in a tweet.
Former Amnesty International India head, Aakar Patel, was stopped from leaving India at the Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday, 6 April, after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"CBI officer called to say I am on the Look-Out Circular because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India," Patel tweeted, shortly after he was halted. Stating that he had been put on the exit control list, he said, "Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US."
"Immigration says CBI has put me on the list why @PMOIndia," Patel said in a tweet, tagging the prime minister's office.
The CBI had previously filed a case against Amnesty International over alleged irregularities in foreign funding in connection with violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2019.
Officials said the CBI registered the case on 5 November 2021, following a complaint lodged by the Home Ministry for alleged violation of the provision of the FCRA, 2010 and the Indian Penal Code.
Patel also shared on Twitter images of the court order granting him permission to travel abroad upon the deposit of an amount of Rs 2 lakh.
The CBI, in November, had conducted raids at the Amnesty International India’s Bengaluru and Delhi offices.
The raid had come after the ED issued a show-cause to it for “violation of the foreign exchange law to the tune of over Rs 51 crore,” officials said.
The case was registered against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) and others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.