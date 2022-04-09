Rana Ayyub & Aakar Patel Cases Highlight How LOCs Can be Misused by Agencies

Three days separated these two statements by the Delhi High Court and the Rouse Avenue district court, faced with situations where high-profile critics of the Modi government had been stopped from leaving the country to participate in speaking engagements abroad.

The two critics – journalist Rana Ayyub and Amnesty International India Board chair Aakar Patel – were stopped at the airports they were departing from on the basis of Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against them at the request of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation respectively.

While Ayyub was able to fly out after the Delhi High Court quashed the LOC against her, Patel was prevented from boarding his rescheduled flight and remains in India till next week at least when a special CBI court will continue to hear the agency's application for revision of the district court order in his favour.